Graham Potter during West Ham vs Ipswich (Photo by Harry Murphy/Getty Images)

West Ham United manager Graham Potter is keen on a reunion with Robert Sanchez from Chelsea.

The 27-year-old Spanish goalkeeper has played under Potter at Brighton, and his performances at Chelsea have been underwhelming. The Blues are looking to get rid of him, and they have been linked with players like Mike Maignan.

West Ham move would be ideal

Chelsea are likely to sanction his departure, and West Ham are plotting a summer move for him, according to The Times. Potter wants a reunion with the Spaniard, and the player could be attracted to the opportunity.

He will want to play regularly at a high level, and that might not be possible at Chelsea next season. It would be ideal for him to move on and join a competitive team.

West Ham have talented players and the resources to improve the squad. They are looking to build a formidable squad capable of pushing for a top-half finish next season.

Robert Sanchez would be a useful addition

Sanchez could prove to be a useful acquisition for them. Alphonse Areola had a disappointing season last year, and the French goalkeeper was quite inconsistent. He needs more competition for places to improve, and signing the Spaniard would be ideal.

Sanchez could compete with the French goalkeeper for the starting spot next year.

He has played under Potter in the past, and he knows the English manager’s philosophy. He might be able to settle in quickly and establish himself as an important player for West Ham.

The Hammers had a disappointing season last year, and they finished close to the relegation zone. They will look to bounce back strongly and do well next year. They must improve their squad over the next few weeks and plug the gaps on the side.