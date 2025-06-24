Revealed: Jose Mourinho has spoken with Man Utd star about transfer, Arsenal have also asked

Jadon Sancho and Jose Mourinho (Photo by Stuart Franklin, Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

Fenerbahce have made an offer to Manchester United attacking midfielder Jadon Sancho, who also has interest from Arsenal, Napoli and Borussia Dortmund.

The 25-year-old spent last season on loan at Chelsea and made a decent impact, though it wasn’t enough to convince the Blues to sign him permanently.

Now back at Man Utd, Sancho’s future remains somewhat uncertain this summer, with CaughtOffside collaborating with journalist Buchi Laba to reveal the following:

Fenerbahce have offered a tempting contract with high wages to Sancho, who is seriously considering it. There’s no final decision yet, but it’s currently Sancho’s best offer.

Napoli and Dortmund have also made offers to Sancho, while Arsenal made an enquiry but haven’t followed it up.

Jose Mourinho wants Sancho and has spoken with the player.

If Sancho says yes to Fenerbahce, it’s not anticipated to be a difficult deal with Man United as they’re keen to sell.

Fenerbahce have another target based in the Premier League, which will be confirmed at a later date.

What next for Jadon Sancho after difficult Premier League spell?

Sancho shone during his days as a youngster at Dortmund, and managed to do so again when he returned there on loan in the second half of the 2023/24 season.

The England international has never quite done the business in the Premier League, though, having flopped at Old Trafford and been a bit underwhelming at best during his spell at Stamford Bridge.

Arsenal’s interest may come as a surprise to some, but the Gunners are understood to be looking for players in that position this summer, so checking in on Sancho perhaps makes sense even if he’s clearly not emerging as a priority.

Can Jadon Sancho revive his career in Turkey?

Sancho could do well to try reviving his career in Turkish football, which often attracts some big names.

Leroy Sane moved to Galatasaray this summer after coming to the end of his contract with Bayern Munich, while Victor Osimhen also went there on loan from Napoli last season.

Sancho might benefit from working under an experienced manager like Mourinho in a less competitive league.