Juventus vs Manchester City Live Stream – How to watch Pep’s men against Juve in the Club World Cup

Erling Haaland celebrates scoring for Manchester City (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

It’s sure to be one of the biggest games of the Club World Cup so far as Juventus take on Manchester City in their final group game on Thursday night.

So far, we’ve seen both City and Juve making fairly easy work of their opponents outside of Europe, but it will be interesting to see these two Champions League giants going head to head for the final fixture of Group G.

Pep Guardiola’s side will be hoping to establish themselves as serious contenders to win this tournament, and they’ll likely be seen as the slight favourites over Juventus.

How to watch Juventus vs Manchester City Club World Cup clash

Extra club football to enjoy over the summer is certainly a nice bonus for us all, even if our clubs aren’t competing in this new-look tournament.

Can Man City win the Club World Cup?

It wasn’t the best season for City in 2024/25, as they slipped to third in the Premier League table, lost the FA Cup final, and failed to get into the Champions League quarter-finals.

Still, Guardiola’s side will be a force to be reckoned with in this competition, especially with new signings like Rayan Cherki looking impressive so far.

It’s hard to predict how exactly the top teams will treat this tournament, but from what we’ve seen so far it looks like they’re determined to make the most of it, and City could really do with that boost of lifting some silverware.

They’re more than good enough to do it, but the likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Chelsea will surely also be up there as serious contenders for the big prize.