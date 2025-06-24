The Leeds United team huddle prior to the Sky Bet Championship match against Hull City. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Leeds United are interested in signing the RB Leipzig attacking midfielder Oscar Gloukh.

According to a report from Le Nouvel Echo, Leeds have already expressed interest in signing him, and the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United are keeping tabs on the player as well.

The player has been linked with multiple Premier League clubs over the last few months.

Leeds could use Oscar Gloukh

Gloukh is valued at £21 million, and it remains to be seen whether Leeds can get the deal done. They have secured promotion to the Premier League, and the midfielder could be attracted to the idea of playing for them.

He was outstanding for Salzburg in the Austrian Bundesliga last season, scoring 10 goals and picking up 5 assists. The 21-year-old can operate centrally as well as on the flanks. He will add creativity and goals to the Leeds attack.

They need to improve the squad if they want to survive in the Premier League next season, and signing a talented young attacking midfielder like Gloukh would be a wise decision.

Liverpool and Man United keen as well

It remains to be seen whether they can beat the competition from Liverpool and Manchester United. Both clubs require more depth in the final third, and the 21-year-old will add technical ability, vision and goals to the side.

The opportunity to join Liverpool or Manchester United will be more attractive for the young attacker, but he needs to join a club where he can play regularly.

Liverpool and Manchester United might not be able to provide him with regular opportunities right now. Playing regularly at Leeds could help him improve further, and it could accelerate his development.

If he manages to fulfil his potential in future, he will have plenty of opportunities to join elite clubs in future. The reported asking price is quite affordable for all three clubs, and it remains to be seen where he ends up.