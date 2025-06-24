Contacts today: Liverpool to discuss forward transfer with Euro giants today – Fabrizio Romano

Liverpool FC breaking news (Photo by Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images)

Liverpool will reportedly have contacts with Napoli today over the potential transfer of Uruguayan centre-forward Darwin Nunez.

The Serie A giants are keen to sign Nunez this summer, while their search for a new signing up front has also led them to consider Manchester United’s Rasmus Hojlund.

Fabrizio Romano is now reporting that there will be direct contacts between Liverpool and Napoli today to discuss the Nunez deal, though it seems it’s not necessarily anticipated to be an easy one to push through.

Romano posted: “Understand Napoli and Liverpool will have direct contacts today to discuss conditions of Darwin Nunez deal. Negotiations still at early stages but Napoli had green light from Nunez as revealed in the recent days… and deal depends on financial requests now.”

?? Understand Napoli and Liverpool will have direct contacts today to discuss conditions of Darwin Núñez deal. Negotiations still at early stages but Napoli had green light from Núñez as revealed in the recent days… and deal depends on financial requests now. pic.twitter.com/jUHti5gBxc — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 24, 2025

Nunez hasn’t quite been at his best during his time at Liverpool, scoring only 40 goals in 143 appearances.

By contrast, the 26-year-old found the back of the net 48 times in just 85 games for his former club Benfica.

What Alfredo Pedulla has said about Darwin Nunez and Napoli

Alfredo Pedulla wrote about the Nunez situation recently for CaughtOffside, reporting that Liverpool had set an asking price of €50m for the player.

The experienced Italian journalist also made it clear that Nunez was leaning towards staying in Europe despite also having interest from Saudi Pro League clubs.

It will be interesting to see, however, if Napoli can come up with the kind of offer that will tempt him, as well as convincing LFC to let him go.

Could Liverpool sign a replacement for Nunez?

If Nunez leaves, Liverpool could find themselves a little light up front, even if he’s a player they will feel they can do without.

An upgrade is surely needed, and Fabrizio Romano has previously spoken on his YouTube channel abut Liverpool’s interest in Eintracht Frankfurt frontman Hugo Ekitike.

If the Merseyside giants get a good fee for Nunez, that should help them afford someone like Ekitike, who could be an exciting addition to give Arne Slot something different up front.