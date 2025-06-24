Report: Man United carefully monitoring £21m “special player” likened to De Bruyne

Manchester United FC
Posted by
A detailed view of a black corner flag in remembrance of the victims of the Munich air disaster. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are interested in the FC Krasnodar attacking midfielder Eduard Spertsyan this summer.

According to a report from TuttoAtalanta, they are carefully monitoring the 25-year-old midfielder, and they could look to make a move for him this summer. The player will cost around £21 million. Manchester United certainly have the resources to get the deal across the line. 

The midfielder has previously been linked with Leeds United. Newcastle and Manchester City were keeping tabs on him a year ago as well.

The Armenian would be a superb addition

They need more creativity in the final third, and the Armenian would be a quality addition. He has been likened to the former Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne, and he has been labelled as a “special player”.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United can get the deal across the line. They have been overly reliant on Bruno Fernandes for goals and creativity from the midfield. They need more depth in that area of the pitch. 

The opportunity to join one of the biggest clubs in England will be quite exciting for the midfielder, and he will look to prove himself in the Premier League. Regular football in England could bring out the best in him and help him fulfil his potential. 

More Stories / Latest News
Report: Arsenal hold talks for Chelsea target who is now represented by same agency as Havertz
Arsenal ready to sign “special” player; Berta working behind the scenes, talks held with agents
Viktor Gyokeres warming up with the Swedish national team
Sources: Arsenal preparing opening bid for star with 119 goals in last three seasons

Manchester United need Eduard Spertsyan

Eduard Spertsyan vies for the ball
Eduard Spertsyan of Armenia during the UEFA Nations League. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Spertsyan has the technical attributes to do well in England, and it remains to be seen whether the two clubs can finalise an agreement in the coming weeks. Manchester United have improved their attacking unit with the signing of Matheus Cunha. They are closing in on the capture of Bryan Mbeumo as well. 

They have clearly added more goals to the side, and they need more creativity now. Signing the Armenian would be a wise decision. He had 11 goals and seven assists to his name last season. 

Meanwhile, clubs like Brentford are keeping tabs on his situation as well. It remains to be seen where the 25-year-old ends up eventually. 

More Stories Eduard Spertsyan

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *