Manchester United are interested in the FC Krasnodar attacking midfielder Eduard Spertsyan this summer.

According to a report from TuttoAtalanta, they are carefully monitoring the 25-year-old midfielder, and they could look to make a move for him this summer. The player will cost around £21 million. Manchester United certainly have the resources to get the deal across the line.

The midfielder has previously been linked with Leeds United. Newcastle and Manchester City were keeping tabs on him a year ago as well.

The Armenian would be a superb addition

They need more creativity in the final third, and the Armenian would be a quality addition. He has been likened to the former Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne, and he has been labelled as a “special player”.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United can get the deal across the line. They have been overly reliant on Bruno Fernandes for goals and creativity from the midfield. They need more depth in that area of the pitch.

The opportunity to join one of the biggest clubs in England will be quite exciting for the midfielder, and he will look to prove himself in the Premier League. Regular football in England could bring out the best in him and help him fulfil his potential.

Manchester United need Eduard Spertsyan

Spertsyan has the technical attributes to do well in England, and it remains to be seen whether the two clubs can finalise an agreement in the coming weeks. Manchester United have improved their attacking unit with the signing of Matheus Cunha. They are closing in on the capture of Bryan Mbeumo as well.

They have clearly added more goals to the side, and they need more creativity now. Signing the Armenian would be a wise decision. He had 11 goals and seven assists to his name last season.

Meanwhile, clubs like Brentford are keeping tabs on his situation as well. It remains to be seen where the 25-year-old ends up eventually.