Exclusive: Man Utd transfer target could cost €50m, Red Devils have excellent relationship with his club

Manchester United have been linked with Atalanta goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi in recent times, and my information is that he can leave for around €50m.

Atalanta would prefer not to sell the 24-year-old Italian shot-stopper, but big offers could change their minds, while Man Utd have an excellent relationship with the Serie A club.

The Red Devils have done business with Atalanta a few times in recent years, with players such as Amad Diallo and Rasmus Hojlund, while there were also contacts over Ederson at one stage.

United could turn to Carnesecchi as an option in goal this summer, but are also looking at Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martinez in case Andre Onana leaves.

Marco Carnesecchi to Manchester United?

Carnesecchi has impressed with his performances for Atalanta, and it’s easy to see why United could view him as an upgrade on Onana.

Onana has mostly been very disappointing during his time at Old Trafford, despite previously looking like a top performer during his Inter Milan days.

The Cameroon international’s future has not yet been resolved, with some mixed reports on his situation in this transfer window.

Still, if Carnesecchi were to become available, it’s easy to see why MUFC would be tempted by him as an option to be their new number one.

What next for Andre Onana?

Onana’s future may be in doubt, but the Guardian have been among the outlets to report that his preference would be to stay at United.

That might not end up being his decision, though, as various key figures inside Old Trafford will surely view him as a weak link in this squad.

In fairness, Ruben Amorim will also surely want to clear out a few other names after inheriting a struggling side when he took over from Erik ten Hag last season.