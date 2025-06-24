Report: Man United ‘very close’ to signing star who looks like scoring every week

Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, celebrates a goal. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are now closing in on the capture of the Brentford attacker Bryan Mbeumo this summer.

The 25-year-old has been heavily linked with the move away from Brentford in recent weeks, and Manchester United have now submitted an improved offer to sign the player. They had the opening offer rejected for the player, and they have come back with an offer over £60 million for the Cameroon International.

According to Graeme Bailey on United In Focus, the deal is now ‘very close’, and Manchester United are expecting to wrap it up by the end of this month. They have already signed Matheus Cunha, and Mbeumo would be another excellent addition for them. 

Man United need additions

Manchester United are in desperate need of quality attackers, and the two players should improve them significantly. It will be interesting to see if they can add a reliable goal-scorer before the window closes. 

They were quite disappointing last season, and Manchester United will be desperate to bounce back. They need quality additions in order to do well next year. A club of their stature should be pushing for Champions League qualification. Instead, they finished close to the relegation zone. 

Bryan Mbeumo could transform Man United

Bryan Mbeumo celebrates a goal for Brentford against Arsenal
Bryan Mbeumo celebrates a goal for Brentford against Arsenal (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Mbeumo is one of the best attackers in the Premier League right now, and he had 29 goal contributions last year. The opportunity to join one of the biggest clubs in the world will be quite exciting for the player, and he will prove himself at the highest level. 

It will be interesting to see if he can make an instant impact and help Manchester United do well next year. He is highly rated across the country, and former Premier League striker Troy Deeney has previously claimed that he looks like scoring in every game.

The player was linked with clubs like Tottenham as well, but it seems that Manchester United are winning the race for him. 

