“Medical completed” – Fabrizio Romano says Liverpool now set to announce major signing

Arne Slot, Liverpool players, and Fabrizio Romano (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Fabrizio Romano has made it clear that Milos Kerkez to Liverpool is essentially a done deal, with an official announcement coming soon.

The Hungary international put in some superb displays at left-back for Bournemouth last season, and it now looks like he’s poised to be confirmed as a new Liverpool player.

See below for details from Romano, who is one of the most trusted sources of transfer news on the internet, with the Italian journalist saying Kerkez can now be considered a Liverpool player after completing his medical and signing his contracts with the Premier League champions…

Romano posted on X: “Milos Kerkez can now be considered as new Liverpool player, deal signed also club to club Medical completed and contracts sealed with left back joining Liverpool for £40m as fee from Bournemouth. Here we go… confirmed. Official statement next.”

Milos Kerkez to replace Andrew Robertson at Liverpool?

Kerkez’s arrival will certainly pose interesting questions about Andrew Robertson’s future at Anfield.

It’s hard to imagine LFC would make a signing like Kerkez only to use him as a squad player or backup, and Robertson arguably showed some signs of decline last season.

The Scotland international has had a great career with Liverpool, but he’s also not getting any younger and it might be time for the Reds to bring in a long-term successor.

How does Milos Kerkez compare to Andrew Robertson?

See below for Kerkez and Robertson’s stats comparison, which shows they seem to bring different qualities to their teams…

This perhaps shows that Robertson remains the superior attacking threat from left-back, though of course we might see Kerkez being able to play with more freedom once he joins a bigger club with a different playing style.

Liverpool should also benefit from the fact that Kerkez seems more solid defensively, perhaps giving Arne Slot’s side a new dimension and different approach next season to avoid becoming too predictable.