After Mbeumo: Man United to target three more deals in major summer overhaul

Manchester United are stepping up their efforts to sign Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo as Ruben Amorim aims to add more attacking players to his squad.

Having already signed Matheus Cunha from Wolves this summer, the Red Devils are looking to continue their summer spending spree after enduring a difficult season in 2024/25.

Following a disappointing Premier League campaign in which United posted a negative goal difference for the second consecutive season, club officials are eager to add more goal scorers in the team.

Man United edge closer to Bryan Mbeumo signing

After seeing their initial £55 million bid rejected by Brentford earlier this month, the Red Devils have now returned with an improved offer exceeding £60 million.

The Bees remain reluctant to part ways with one of their most influential players, but the growing financial pressure on Brentford could play into United’s hands.

Mbeumo, who netted 20 goals in the Premier League last season, has become one of the most sought-after forwards in the division and is reportedly open to taking the next step in his career.

In addition to Mbeumo, Amorim is believed to have requested upgrades in attack, midfield and between the posts, according to Manchester Evening News.

Due to the impending departure of Christian Eriksen and the inconsistent form of Casemiro, the Premier League giants are set to target a move for a new midfielder.

A new goalkeeper is also on the agenda at United

As far as the goalkeeping position is concerned, Andre Onana’s shortcomings have been well-documented for some time. His inconsistent performances have worried the club and it is hardly a surprise to see them get linked with a move for Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martinez.

Despite adding Cunha and edging closer to a move for Mbeumo, the Red Devils are looking to add a striker to their squad after Amorim was unimpressed with Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee.

The next few weeks could be exciting for the Man United fans who are waiting for more quality and depth in their squad after last few seasons proving to be disappointing.

If they manage to get those deals done, it would show their intent in the market and their ambition to return to the top of English football again.

