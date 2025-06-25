Agreement reached: Leeds United agree £19.6million deal to sign striker

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Leeds United appear to be on the verge of securing a major attacking reinforcement as they continue their preparations for life back in the Premier League.

The club have reportedly reached a deal worth approximately £19.6 million with Serie A side Lecce for striker Nikola Krstovic, according to Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport (via Football365).

Krstovic enjoyed a solid campaign with Lecce last season, displaying the kind of physical presence and work rate you need from a striker in the Premier League.

Leeds see him as a valuable addition to their squad as they aim to ensure top-flight stability in the upcoming season.

Leeds United have an agreement with Lecce

Despite the two clubs agreeing on a transfer fee, the transfer is not yet complete, as personal terms between Leeds and the player have yet to be finalised.

The primary challenge now lies in convincing Krstovic to accept a move to England. The striker is reportedly keen to remain in Italy, where he has settled well.

However, Leeds are working hard to change his mind by preparing what has been described as a “good wage package” and holding direct talks with the player’s representatives.

The club is hoping that the allure of Premier League football, along with an attractive financial offer, will be enough to persuade Krstovic to commit to a future at Elland Road.

Krstovic has still not made a decision on his future

Should the player be convinced to join, he would likely play a key role in the club’s attacking setup next season.

Daniel Farke is looking to add more depth to his squad this summer and despite the decent performances of Joel Piroe last season, the attacker lacked cutting edge and efficiency in front of goal, something that is desperately needed in the Premier League.

Krstovic is a player who brings more than just goals. The way he holds the ball and brings others into play is something that would be valuable for Leeds.

