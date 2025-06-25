Bid made: Arsenal waiting for response from club as they chase “extraordinarily high level” midfielder

Christian Norgaard in action for Brentford against Manchester City (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Arsenal have reportedly made a bid for Brentford defensive midfielder Christian Norgaard and are waiting for a response from his club.

The experienced Denmark international has been a key player for Brentford in his six seasons with the club, and it seems he’s now being eyed to replace Thomas Partey.

That’s according to a report from David Ornstein for the Athletic, with Partey out of contract and set to become a free agent next week.

The report states that Arsenal have offered Brentford £9.3m for Norgaard, who only recently signed a new contract with the Bees.

Christian Norgaard could be a useful squad player for Arsenal

Even if Norgaard doesn’t necessarily look like the kind of player who’d immediately come in and improve Arsenal’s starting line up, he could certainly be a useful addition on the cheap.

The 31-year-old would only be a relatively short-term option, but could give the Gunners some much-needed depth if they lose Partey, whose exit would also follow Jorginho’s departure earlier this summer.

Brentford surely won’t want to sell a key player on the cheap, but this might also be their last chance to cash in on Norgaard given his age.

Christian Norgaard received huge praise from Thomas Frank

When he signed his new contract back in March this year, Norgaard was given some huge praise by Thomas Frank, who has since left Brentford to become Tottenham manager.

“Christian has been an integral part of the fantastic journey we have been on these past six years. He is our club captain and one of our most important players,” Frank said on the club’s official site.

“His ability to sense danger and make interceptions is at an extraordinarily high level, as is his ability to play forward on the first or second touch. And he has picked up his goal threat this season!

“The first time I coached Christian, he was a no.10; now he is one of the best defensive midfielders in the Premier League.”