Sources: Arsenal can sign game-changing attacker for discount fee, Chelsea & Man Utd also in the mix

Arsenal could likely sign Real Madrid’s versatile attacking star Rodrygo Goes for a fee in the region of €80-85m, CaughtOffside understands.

The Brazil international’s future is the subject of much speculation at the moment, and CaughtOffside have consulted numerous sources in an attempt to gain a clearer picture of the current situation.

Backed up by well-connected figures in the industry, CaughtOffside can now reveal the following on the Rodrygo transfer saga…

Mikel Arteta is a big fan of Rodrygo’s profile and wants Arsenal to sign him this summer

However, the deal could be too expensive even if Real Madrid lower their €110m asking price

Arsenal were initially keen on Nico Williams, but he was also too expensive and now looks set for Barcelona

Despite Real Madrid’s demands, there is a sense that Rodrygo is more likely to move for something closer to €80-85m

Manchester United and Chelsea have also been monitoring the 24-year-old’s situation, while Xabi Alonso would also ideally like to keep him

What next for Arsenal transfer target Rodrygo Goes?

Rodrygo has shone for Real Madrid, even without always being a guaranteed starter, and one source even confirmed that Los Blancos would like to give him a new contract.

All in all, it seems like a delicate situation that is still very much at the early stages, even if Arsenal’s interest is concrete.

The Gunners are known to be keen on signing a winger this summer, and Rodrygo could fit the bill, but one imagines a striker will be the top priority for earlier on in the window.

What Charles Watts has said about Rodrygo

Speaking to CaughtOffside for his latest column this week, Charles Watts had this to say about the Rodrygo saga:

“With Nico Williams seemingly heading to Barcelona that is one of Arsenal’s top target for the left winger off the table, but there are other options and Rodrygo’s situation at Real Madrid is certainly one to keep an eye on (plus make sure you see Mark Brus’ Rodrygo player profile here). “That looks like a situation that might run quite deep into the window, but with Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard in the squad there is no real need for Arsenal to rush when it comes to signing a winger. “They do have time to weigh up their options and see what happens with Rodrygo, much like they did when they eventually signed Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid. “They held on during that summer, despite having interest in the likes of James Maddison and Emi Buendia, and when Madrid decided that Odegaard could leave Arsenal leapt at the chance and got the deal done. “It would not surprise me if they were to try something similar with Rodrygo.”

Arsenal fans would surely love to see someone of Rodrygo’s calibre coming in to give them an upgrade on Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard.

Still, one imagines Chelsea and Man United might be better-placed to afford Rodrygo, while one source also mentioned some interest from Saudi Pro League clubs.