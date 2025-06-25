Arsenal hold positive talks with ‘most gifted’ player as Mikel Arteta makes his move

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal are stepping up their efforts to land Real Madrid winger Rodrygo Goes this summer, with positive discussions underway, according to Football Transfers.

The 24-year-old Brazilian has emerged as the club’s top-choice wide attacker following their decision to shift focus away from Nico Williams, who is set to join Barcelona.

Arsenal’s ambition is to strengthen their attacking options and make a statement signing ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is looking to make attacking signings this summer in order to add more depth to his squad.

Mikel Arteta is exploring the market for new attackers

Having finished second for the third season in a row in the Premier League, the Spanish manager is keen on addressing the issues facing his squad this summer.

Rodrygo score 14 goals for the Spanish giants last season along with providing 10 assists.

Those numbers have impressed the management team at Arsenal and they are now ready to make him one of the highest earners at the club.

The Brazilian is reportedly unsettled at Real Madrid after not getting enough playing time due to the high quality available in their squad.

As per the report, the Gunners have held talks with Eric Goes, Rodrygo’s father and agent over a move this summer.

While no official negotiations have taken place yet between Arsenal and Rodrygo’s representatives, insiders close to the situation indicate that the Gunners are poised to accelerate their pursuit in the coming weeks.

Arsenal feel confident about signing Rodrygo

Although Rodrygo remains a valuable member of the Madrid squad, especially following his impressive performances last season, the La Liga giants are believed to be open to allowing him to leave.

The potential transfer would not come cheap. Arsenal are said to be prepared for a financial outlay exceeding €100 million, including add-ons and bonuses, to secure the 24-year-old winger’s services.

Such a deal would represent one of the most significant investments in the club’s history and signal their intent to compete at the highest level both domestically and in Europe.

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham has called Rodrygo the ‘most gifted’ player in the Real Madrid squad.

Chelsea’s Noni Madueke is another wide attacker on the radar of the Gunners this summer.

