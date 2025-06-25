“Could still be a breakthrough” – Arsenal expert on star’s contract and possible replacement signing

Thomas Partey in action for Arsenal against Newcastle (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Arsenal could still make a breakthrough in contract talks with Thomas Partey, with his future still open, according to Charles Watts.

Writing in his latest CaughtOffside column, Watts explained that the Gunners could also turn to a talented young defensive midfield player like Lucien Agoume if they need to replace Partey this summer.

Partey is about to be out of contract at the Emirates Stadium, and it’s not clear if he’s now perhaps more likely to move elsewhere in this window.

Watts says nothing has been fully decided just yet, describing the situation as still being open.

Arsenal could still keep Thomas Partey, says Charles Watts

“Thomas Partey’s situation at Arsenal remains open,” Watts said.

“My information at the time of writing is that a final decision has not been taken and that contract talks have not completely ended.

“Obviously the longer this drags on without there being a breakthrough then the likelihood increases that Partey will move on as a free agent this summer, but as far as I’m aware we are not at that stage just yet.

“So there could still be a breakthrough in the discussions, but that would need to happen quickly because both sides want clarity on the situation.

“If Partey does end up leaving then Arsenal would have to go into the market to bring in another midfielder.

“They already have their big money replacement sorted in Zubimendi, but I don’t think that would be enough if Partey follows Jorginho through the exit door this summer.

“They would need someone else, maybe a younger player who they could develop over the next couple of years.

“I’ve seen Lucien Agoume at Sevilla mentioned as a possible target and that is the sort of player I think could fit the profile of what they need.”

Where next for Thomas Partey?

As reported by CaughtOffside‘s John Menzies recently, Partey has had some contacts with AC Milan and Fenerbahce.

The Ghana international will surely be a tempting opportunity as a free agent, having shown that he can still run games in midfield for Arsenal in the last few years.

There’s little sign of Partey slowing down with age, and most AFC supporters will surely still be hoping there’s some chance of keeping him.