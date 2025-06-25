“Someone who catches my eye” – Arsenal expert responds to surprise transfer links with Man United star

Alejandro Garnacho celebrates with Bruno Fernandes for Man United against Arsenal (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal are being linked with a number of wingers at the moment, but Charles Watts isn’t convinced there’s much of any substance to the Alejandro Garnacho speculation.

Manchester United’s Argentine left winger is someone Watts admires, but he’s not sure he features in Arsenal’s thinking at all this summer.

The Gunners expert also has some doubts if Garnacho would really do enough to raise the standards at the Emirates Stadium.

While the 20-year-old is undoubtedly a top talent who could have a big future in the game, he hasn’t quite done enough yet to suggest he could immediately be an upgrade on the likes of Gabriel Martinelli or Leandro Trossard.

Could Arsenal really be in the race to sign Alejandro Garnacho?

Garnacho may have been linked with Arsenal, but Watts isn’t one to speculate and played down the rumours based on his current information.

Discussing the links with the Argentina international, he said: “I can’t say that I’ve heard anything to suggest that Alejandro Garnacho is a realistic transfer target for Arsenal.

“Obviously we know that they are in the market for a new winger, but I don’t believe that Garnacho is high up on their list – if he even features on it at all.

“I actually like Garnacho as a player. He’s someone who catches my eye every time I watch him play and it would not surprise me to see him really kick on when he gets himself away from Manchester United.

“But I don’t see that being at Arsenal. It just doesn’t seem like the right fit for me.

“Whatever winger Arsenal eventually opt for this summer has to really come in and raise the level in my opinion.

“I just don’t see Garnacho doing that. I don’t really see him as an improvement on what Arsenal already have.”

What next for Alejandro Garnacho?

Garnacho has shown flashes of quality at Man United, but it seems likely he’ll be leaving Old Trafford this summer.

The Telegraph have continued to link him with Chelsea, while CaughtOffside have recently reported on interest in him from around Europe.

Our sources mentioned clubs like Napoli, AC Milan, Atletico Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen, even if nothing has advanced with any of those yet.

Garnacho will surely have plenty of admirers, but Arsenal will probably quite justifiably feel they could do better.