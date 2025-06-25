Mikel Arteta and Eddie Howe (Photo by Alex Davidson, Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Arsenal may reportedly be given a ‘green light’ of sorts over a potential transfer move for Newcastle United left winger Anthony Gordon following the Magpies’ bid for Nottingham Forest star Anthony Elanga.

This is not the first time we’ve seen stories about Arsenal interest in signing Gordon, who has shone during his time at St James’ Park.

The England international finished last season with ten goals and six assists in all competitions for club and country, and CaughtOffside have previously been informed about interest from Arsenal and others.

Similarly, outlets like iNews have also named Arsenal and Chelsea as suitors for Gordon, but the latest report from football.london seems slightly less substantial.

Are Arsenal really being given the green light to sign Anthony Gordon?

The report from football.london focuses on Newcastle’s bid for Anthony Elanga, and speculates that this could mean Gordon’s future would come into doubt if the Sweden international were to join.

That is possible, of course, but it seems a bit of a leap for a variety of reasons, not least because the Athletic have reported that Newcastle’s bid for Elanga was rejected by Forest, and they’re now weighing up moving for someone else.

But even if Elanga or another similar winger were to join, that wouldn’t necessarily mean Gordon would leave, and it wouldn’t necessarily mean Arsenal would make him a top target.

Could Gordon do a job for Arsenal?

That said, Gordon is a fine talent and he fits the bill for what Mikel Arteta needs in his squad this summer – a new addition to provide an upgrade on inconsistent performers like Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard.

The 24-year-old looks like he could make an impact at the Emirates Stadium, and Charles Watts previously told us he’d welcome the signing, even if he viewed it as unlikely.

“Anthony Gordon is another that has been suggested as a possible target for Arsenal,” Watts told CaughtOffside recently.

“He’s an interesting player, one who I have to admit has taken his game to heights I did not expect him to reach when he first made his move to Newcastle.

“I was one of those who questioned the price Newcastle paid to sign Gordon from Everton, but it’s tough to question that now. He’s clearly proven himself to be a top player at the highest level since he made his move to St James’ Park.

“Had Newcastle not qualified for the Champions league, then maybe he could have been a possibility. But they did secure a top five finish, so the prospect of Gordon or any of their star players leaving now looks to be very slim.”