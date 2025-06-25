Jorrel Hato talks in London this week, waiting game for new winger, Thomas Partey replacement – Arsenal column

Jorrel Hato, Thomas Partey, Alejandro Garnacho, and Charles Watts (Photo by Srdjan Stevanovic, Carl Recine, Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Unconfirmed claims of Jorrel Hato talks this week

I’m not overly surprised that we’ve seen fresh links between Jorrel Hato and Arsenal as he’s a player they have been following for a long time.

If he does leave Ajax this summer, then I would expect Arsenal to be involved in the conversation at the very least given the amount of time they have been keeping tabs on his development at Ajax.

I’m not sure how much things have moved on with him. I’ve seen suggestions that there are talks happening with his agent in London this week, but I can’t confirm that at this stage.

But as I said, it wouldn’t surprise me and I do think there is space for him at the club, even with the strong options Mikel Arteta has available in defence right now.

Kieran Tierney has gone and there is a chance that Oleksandr Zinchenko could follow, with AC Milan believed to be interested and Fulham now also mentioned as a possibility.

Should Zinchenko go then I think there would be space for Hato – even with both Jakub Kiwior and Riccardo Calafiori still around.

But Mikel Arteta would certainly have to share the minutes around to ensure that everyone is kept happy.

While I do think there would be space for Hato, it’s not one that I would have at the top of my priority list for Arsenal this summer, however.

I think we all know that the priority should be strengthening in attack.

So if signing Hato – who would not come cheap – would impact what business could be done improving the forward options then I would have reservations about the deal.

Rodrygo, Garnacho, Kudus – latest on potential Arsenal winger targets

I can’t say that I’ve heard anything to suggest that Alejandro Garnacho is a realistic transfer target for Arsenal.

Obviously we know that they are in the market for a new winger, but I don’t believe that Garnacho is high up on their list – if he even features on it at all.

I actually like Garnacho as a player. He’s someone who catches my eye every time I watch him play and it would not surprise me to see him really kick on when he gets himself away from Manchester United.

But I don’t see that being at Arsenal. It just doesn’t seem like the right fit for me.

Whatever winger Arsenal eventually opt for this summer has to really come in and raise the level in my opinion.

I just don’t see Garnacho doing that. I don’t really see him as an improvement on what Arsenal already have.

Continuing on with the theme of wingers, there’s been plenty of other names mentioned recently as potential Arsenal targets.

Mohammed Kudus is one, who is a player Arsenal did look at quite extensively when he was at Ajax before he made his move to West Ham.

Kudus has just switched agents which is always a pretty clear sign that a move could be on the cards and Arsenal are one of several clubs believed to be interested in the Ghana international.

But he has a release clause of £85 million and if West Ham are insistent that that clause has to be met then I just don’t see Arsenal even considering that. It’s just far too expensive.

Bradley Barcola is a player that several of Europe’s top clubs – including Arsenal – are understood to be tracking, but PSG are not believed to be interested in letting him leave, so that looks like a non-starter.

With Nico Williams seemingly heading to Barcelona that is one of Arsenal’s top target for the left winger off the table, but there are other options and Rodrygo’s situation at Real Madrid is certainly one to keep an eye on (plus make sure you see Mark Brus’ Rodrygo player profile here).

That looks like a situation that might run quite deep into the window, but with Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard in the squad there is no real need for Arsenal to rush when it comes to signing a winger.

They do have time to weigh up their options and see what happens with Rodrygo, much like they did when they eventually signed Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid.

They held on during that summer, despite having interest in the likes of James Maddison and Emi Buendia, and when Madrid decided that Odegaard could leave Arsenal leapt at the chance and got the deal done.

It would not surprise me if they were to try something similar with Rodrygo.

Thomas Partey saga not over just yet

Thomas Partey’s situation at Arsenal remains open.

My information at the time of writing is that a final decision has not been taken and that contract talks have not completely ended.

Obviously the longer this drags on without there being a breakthrough then the likelihood increases that Partey will move on as a free agent this summer, but as far as I’m aware we are not at that stage just yet.

So there could still be a breakthrough in the discussions, but that would need to happen quickly because both sides want clarity on the situation.

If Partey does end up leaving then Arsenal would have to go into the market to bring in another midfielder.

They already have their big money replacement sorted in Zubimendi, but I don’t think that would be enough if Partey follows Jorginho through the exit door this summer.

They would need someone else, maybe a younger player who they could develop over the next couple of years.

I’ve seen Lucien Agoume at Sevilla mentioned as a possible target and that is the sort of player I think could fit the profile of what they need.