Fabrizio Romano drops “here we go” & another major Arsenal transfer update in quick succession

Arsenal fans have been given some exciting transfer news in the last half an hour or so, with key updates from both David Ornstein and Fabrizio Romano.

Two of the most reliable names in the industry have now posted about Arsenal’s pursuit of Brentford defensive midfielder Christian Norgaard.

Ornstein posted on X that Arsenal had already made a bid for Norgaard and were waiting for a response from Brentford…

Romano has now added his insight, stating that talks are continuing and that Norgaard wants to join Arsenal.

See below for the Italian journalist’s post on X…

Kepa to Arsenal is “here we go”

Romano has also given his trademark “here we go” to the deal for Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga to move to the Emirates Stadium.

The Spanish shot-stopper’s move to Arsenal is now being described as a done deal, with everything sealed, according to Romano in the X post below…

Arsenal triggered Kepa’s £5m release clause at Chelsea, and it seems it should soon be official that they’re bringing in this new experienced backup ‘keeper.

Norgaard, meanwhile, also looks like a smart signing to give AFC more experience and squad depth, with the club perhaps preparing to lose Thomas Partey as he comes to the end of his contract, while Jorginho has already left.

Arsenal close to two signings, but fans will want more

Arsenal fans will likely not be satisfied with the club’s business so far this summer, as Mikel Arteta still hasn’t landed a new striker or winger.

These are arguably the two positions Arsenal need to strengthen the most, with no one in their current squad hitting double figures for league goals last season.

CaughtOffside have been told that Arsenal will bid for Viktor Gyokeres, who could be an exciting addition up front, while Rodrygo Goes is a top winger target for the north London giants.

