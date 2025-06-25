Fabrizio Romano drops “here we go” & another major Arsenal transfer update in quick succession

Arsenal corner flag and Fabrizio Romano (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Arsenal fans have been given some exciting transfer news in the last half an hour or so, with key updates from both David Ornstein and Fabrizio Romano.

Two of the most reliable names in the industry have now posted about Arsenal’s pursuit of Brentford defensive midfielder Christian Norgaard.

Ornstein posted on X that Arsenal had already made a bid for Norgaard and were waiting for a response from Brentford…

? Arsenal exploring deal to sign Christian Norgaard from Brentford. #AFC proposal for 31yo midfielder ~€11m & awaiting #BrentfordFC reply. Denmark international contracted until June 2027 but keen – among options amid potential Partey exit @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/xhhZ6JlhYt — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) June 25, 2025

Romano has now added his insight, stating that talks are continuing and that Norgaard wants to join Arsenal.

See below for the Italian journalist’s post on X…

???? Arsenal submitted proposal worth €11m package for Christian Nørgaard, as @MadsWehlast reports. Negotiations ongoing as Brentford want more and talks continue. Nørgaard wants to join Arsenal. ? pic.twitter.com/ndtnxYsWKU — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 25, 2025

Kepa to Arsenal is “here we go”

Romano has also given his trademark “here we go” to the deal for Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga to move to the Emirates Stadium.

The Spanish shot-stopper’s move to Arsenal is now being described as a done deal, with everything sealed, according to Romano in the X post below…

???? Kepa to Arsenal, here we go! Deal done for the Spanish goalkeeper to join #AFC as new backup for David Raya. Arsenal activate £5m clause from Chelsea and all documents are now sealed. One more addition for Arteta after Martin Zubimendi. pic.twitter.com/56w04dmF8w — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 25, 2025

Arsenal triggered Kepa’s £5m release clause at Chelsea, and it seems it should soon be official that they’re bringing in this new experienced backup ‘keeper.

Norgaard, meanwhile, also looks like a smart signing to give AFC more experience and squad depth, with the club perhaps preparing to lose Thomas Partey as he comes to the end of his contract, while Jorginho has already left.

Arsenal close to two signings, but fans will want more

Arsenal fans will likely not be satisfied with the club’s business so far this summer, as Mikel Arteta still hasn’t landed a new striker or winger.

These are arguably the two positions Arsenal need to strengthen the most, with no one in their current squad hitting double figures for league goals last season.

CaughtOffside have been told that Arsenal will bid for Viktor Gyokeres, who could be an exciting addition up front, while Rodrygo Goes is a top winger target for the north London giants.