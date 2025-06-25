“Would not surprise me” – Arsenal expert predicts possible transfer strategy for 24 G/A star

Rodrygo Goes with his Real Madrid teammates (Photo by Sandra Montanez/Getty Images)

Arsenal expert Charles Watts has discussed the Rodrygo Goes transfer saga and given some insight into how it might pan out.

The Real Madrid winger, who contributed a total of 16 goals and eight assists for club and country in 2024/25, looks like he’s going to be one to watch this summer.

As CaughtOffside have reported, Arsenal are interested in signing Rodrygo, as are other top clubs, though it’s not yet guaranteed that he’ll be leaving the Bernabeu.

Writing in his latest CaughtOffside column, Watts suggested this could be one that drags on a bit, with Arsenal not necessarily in a hurry to make Rodrygo their top priority target.

Charles Watts on potential Arsenal strategy for Rodrygo

Watts explained that Arsenal dealt with Real Madrid like this before when they signed Martin Odegaard from the Spanish giants.

“With Nico Williams seemingly heading to Barcelona that is one of Arsenal’s top target for the left winger off the table, but there are other options and Rodrygo’s situation at Real Madrid is certainly one to keep an eye on,” Watts said.

“That looks like a situation that might run quite deep into the window, but with Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard in the squad there is no real need for Arsenal to rush when it comes to signing a winger.

“They do have time to weigh up their options and see what happens with Rodrygo, much like they did when they eventually signed Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid.

“They held on during that summer, despite having interest in the likes of James Maddison and Emi Buendia, and when Madrid decided that Odegaard could leave Arsenal leapt at the chance and got the deal done.

“It would not surprise me if they were to try something similar with Rodrygo.”

RODRYGO PLAYER PROFILE