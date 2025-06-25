Revealed: Chelsea back in contact over signing of experienced Barcelona star

Marc-Andre ter Stegen celebrates with his Barcelona teammates (Photo by Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

Chelsea remain active in the goalkeepers market, with Barcelona’s German shot-stopper Marc-Andre ter Stegen one name on their radar.

A source with a close understanding of Ter Stegen’s situation has informed CaughtOffside that the Blues have “returned to ask for information about ter Stegen, confirming that the German goalkeeper is on their list of options.”

On top of that, Ter Stegen himself is assessing his future at Barcelona following the arrival of Joan Garcia as a new goalkeeper signing, while Wojciech Szczesny is also in Hansi Flick’s squad as a reliable backup.

This likely means Ter Stegen might have to look elsewhere for first-team opportunities, and Chelsea could be an option for him as they remain keen to sign a new ‘keeper.

CaughtOffside have also been told that Manchester United have made similar checks on the 33-year-old as they look for a replacement for Andre Onana.

Chelsea back in contact over Marc-Andre ter Stegen after failing to sign Mike Maignan

Chelsea tried to sign AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan before the Club World Cup, but couldn’t reach an agreement, so they’re now looking at other options.

Ter Stegen isn’t necessarily the west London giants’ priority, but they made contact to ask about his situation earlier in the summer and have done so again.

Our source confirmed that no final decision would come imminently, but that Chelsea would “continue to monitor the situation” in the coming weeks.

Chelsea need a new goalkeeper

Chelsea have previously had world class ‘keepers like Petr Cech and Thibaut Courtois, so there’s no doubt they need an upgrade on their current options.

Robert Sanchez hasn’t been good enough, while others such as Kepa Arrizabalaga have also flopped in recent times.

Ter Stegen might be a little past his peak now, but the Germany international remains a quality player with plenty of experience.

It will be interesting to see how this develops in the weeks ahead, or if Maignan comes back into the picture, or indeed if CFC simply decide to go for someone else.