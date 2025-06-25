Euro giants make their first move to sign Marcus Rashford but they have a condition

(Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Barcelona are reportedly exploring the possibility of signing Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford but only on loan this summer, as they continue their search for attacking reinforcements ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

While Athletic Club’s Nico Williams remains their top target, the Catalan giants have started to seriously consider Rashford as another attacking option, according to talkSPORT.

Rashford himself would be very open to the move. The England international is believed to favour a switch to the Camp Nou and is willing to adapt his game to suit the tactical setup of manager Hansi Flick.

Marcus Rashford ready to make adjustment to his game

Rashford is reportedly happy to operate in a more central role if required, giving Barcelona an additional option through the middle to ease the burden on Robert Lewandowski.

The 27-year-old endured a challenging 2024/25 season, falling out of favour under Man United boss Ruben Amorim.

Despite showing flashes of his quality during a loan stint at Aston Villa, where he managed a handful of goals and assists, Rashford’s long-term future at Old Trafford now appears to be all but over.

United, however, are reportedly seeking a transfer fee in the region of £40 million for Rashford, complicating any potential loan arrangement.

La Liga champions are exploring a loan move

Barcelona, facing well-documented financial constraints, are keen on a loan deal with an option to buy, but it remains unclear whether United would sanction such terms.

A permanent transfer could provide the Red Devils with much-needed funds, but they may need to be flexible if they want to offload the forward this window.

Whether Rashford arrives as a marquee addition or a stop-gap solution, his potential signing would not only give the La Liga giants another attacking option but it could also be start of something big for the player who can revive his career with the Spanish champions.

Along with Rashford, Antony is also heading out of the this summer. Another winger linked with Old Trafford exit this summer is Alejandro Garnacho.

Report: Man United emerge as surprise contenders to sign ‘top striker’