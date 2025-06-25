Fabrizio Romano names Arsenal star who is ‘set to leave’, replacement already lined up

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Arsenal are preparing for life without Thomas Partey, with the Ghanaian midfielder now set to leave the club as a free agent at the end of the month, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The decision to part ways with the 31-year-old had been anticipated for several weeks, and recent developments have now confirmed that his time at the Emirates is officially drawing to a close.

Partey, who joined Arsenal from Atlético Madrid in 2020 for £45 million, was once seen as a cornerstone of Mikel Arteta’s midfield.

However, persistent injuries and inconsistent performances in recent seasons have reduced his role within the team.

Thomas Partey close to Arsenal exit

Romano provided the update on X:

“Thomas Partey, set to 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐯𝐞 Arsenal as free agent at the end of the month – story from last week confirmed.

“AFC have already activated options to replace Thomas with Nørgaard talks ongoing with Brentford.”

With his contract running down and no extension agreed, both the club and the player appear to have mutually accepted that a fresh start is best for all parties involved.

The Gunners aim to take the next step in their evolution and mount a stronger challenge for both domestic and European title.

Gunners are targeting a move for Brentford midfielder

Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta have set their sights on new targets in the midfield position.

One such target is Brentford captain Christian Nørgaard. As per Romano, talks between Arsenal and Brentford over a possible summer move for the Danish international are ongoing.

With Arsenal keen to add depth and experience to their midfield, Nørgaard is viewed as a ready-made solution who can step into the squad without requiring significant adaptation time.

Whether he arrives as a rotation option or a regular starter, his presence would add vital steel and intelligence to the midfield.

Following the impending departure of Partey and the exit of Jorginho this summer, midfield reinforcement is seen as a crucial agenda on the Arsenal transfer wish list.

“Would not surprise me” – Arsenal expert predicts possible transfer strategy for 24 G/A star