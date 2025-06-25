Jamie Gittens player profile: Who is Chelsea transfer target who’s been “electric” for Dortmund?

Jamie Gittens of Borussia Dortmund (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

If you haven’t heard much about the name Jamie Gittens by now, then where have you been?

The English wonderkid has been attracting headlines for some time now after his eye-catching displays for Borussia Dortmund, and he could now be heading to the Premier League.

Read on for our Gittens player profile to find out all you need to know about this exciting talent who could be Chelsea’s next superstar…

Who is Jamie Gittens? Background and early career

Still only 20 years of age, Gittens is very much at the start of his senior career, but he’s already moved around quite a lot after various stints with different clubs at youth level.

Starting out at hometown club Reading, Gittens also spent time with Chelsea’s academy, before later moving on to Manchester City.

However, after two years in Manchester, Gittens made the brave move to follow the likes of Jadon Sancho and Jude Bellingham in moving abroad to German giants Borussia Dortmund.

Slowly but surely, Gittens started to establish himself in the Dortmund first-team, succeeding like Sancho and Bellingham did by moving abroad for more first-team opportunities.

Now, over 100 appearances later, Gittens could be heading out of the Bundesliga giants and back to England.

Career stats and playing style

Gittens has now played 107 games for Dortmund in total, scoring 17 goals in all competitions for the club.

12 of those came in the season just gone, with Gittens producing by far his most productive campaign for BVB.

Games Goals 2021/22 4 0 2022/23 20 3 2023/24 34 2 2024/25 49 12

The England youth international also picked up three assists, which is not particularly high, and which gives you some insight into his playing style.

An attacking player with real flair, Gittens often starts on the left-hand side, but has also played centrally, as his best attributes tend to involve him cutting inside and taking shots at goal.

With his quick feet and clinical finishing, Gittens could certainly be an asset for a lot of top teams, but one area he could probably do well to improve in is with his crossing and final ball.

Still, his playing style makes him a joy to watch, and a real nightmare to defend against.

As BBC Sport pundit Stephen Warnock put it: “Electric, the speed he has, the movement of the hips, as a defender it is your worst nightmare. You can’t get anywhere near him, such is the speed of feet.”

Chelsea closing in on Gittens transfer, but who else wanted him?

The Gittens transfer saga has been going on for some time now, but it looks like it’s close to being resolved, according to David Ornstein and others.

See below as Ornstein posted on X yesterday about Chelsea being hopeful of an imminent deal for Gittens…

? Jamie Gittens proposed move from Borussia Dortmund to Chelsea could be done imminently. Clubs continue talks in USA + hope agreement reached swiftly, despite #FCBayern interest. 20yo #BVB winger fully committed to #CFC – 7yr deal in place @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/RaACAQ00TG — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) June 24, 2025

Bayern were also mentioned as suitors for the 20-year-old, while CaughtOffside have also previously been informed about Arsenal taking a look at him.

Two weeks ago, Christian Falk also wrote exclusively for CaughtOffside about the Gittens to Chelsea transfer saga, stating that the Blues had hoped to sign him in time for the Club World Cup.

That didn’t work out, but it seems it’s close to completion anyway, in what looks like another fine piece of recruitment for a club doing its best to hoover up the best young talent in world football.