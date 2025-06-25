“Talks happening” – Charles Watts reveals what he’s heard about exciting Arsenal transfer target

Mikel Arteta and Charles Watts (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal’s interest in signing Jorrel Hato has been going on for some time, and we’re seeing fresh developments emerging in this summer’s transfer window.

The talented young Dutch defender, who is equally adept at centre-back or left-back, is the latest elite talent to emerge from the famous Ajax academy.

It now seems only a matter of time before Hato is snapped up by a bigger club, and Charles Watts has provided an update on his understanding of the situation in his latest exclusive CaughtOffside column.

Although not confirmed yet, Watts says he has heard of possible talks happening with his agent in London this week.

Jorrel Hato Arsenal talks taking place in London?

Discussing the Hato Arsenal links, Watts said: “I’m not overly surprised that we’ve seen fresh links between Jorrel Hato and Arsenal as he’s a player they have been following for a long time.

“If he does leave Ajax this summer, then I would expect Arsenal to be involved in the conversation at the very least given the amount of time they have been keeping tabs on his development at Ajax.

“I’m not sure how much things have moved on with him. I’ve seen suggestions that there are talks happening with his agent in London this week, but I can’t confirm that at this stage.

“But as I said, it wouldn’t surprise me and I do think there is space for him at the club, even with the strong options Mikel Arteta has available in defence right now.

“Kieran Tierney has gone and there is a chance that Oleksandr Zinchenko could follow, with AC Milan believed to be interested and Fulham now also mentioned as a possibility.

“Should Zinchenko go then I think there would be space for Hato – even with both Jakub Kiwior and Riccardo Calafiori still around.”

Who else is in the race to sign Jorrel Hato?

Fabrizio Romano has also reported on Liverpool’s interest in the Hato transfer in a piece for Give Me Sport.

It’s easy to imagine Hato having an impact at a top club like Arsenal or Liverpool, but in truth both these teams have decent options in that area of the pitch.

The Gunners have William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes as their centre-backs, while Riccardo Calafiori and Jakub Kiwior can both play centre-back or left-back.

Liverpool, meanwhile, might do well to sign Hato as a replacement for Andrew Robertson at left-back, but all signs currently point towards Milos Kerkez being that signing.

In central defence, LFC have managed to tie Virgil van Dijk down to a new contract, but might soon have to think about replacing Ibrahima Konate who has rejected a new deal.