Liverpool are out to ruin Arsenal’s transfer plan by joining race for ‘world class’ target

Liverpool and Arsenal fought for the Premier League title in 2024/25 but now they could be involved in another battle off the pitch.

The Premier League giants are both looking to sign a new striker this summer and both the clubs could be targeting the same player now.

While the Reds are looking to replace Darwin Nunez this summer who could be sold to Napoli, the Gunners are targeting a new attacker to lead their attack next season as Mikel Arteta aims to address the goal scoring issue his team faced last season.

Liverpool have joined Arsenal in Viktor Gyokeres race

Liverpool have now entered the race to sign Arsenal and Manchester United target Viktor Gyokeres, according to Correio da Manha.

The Sweden international striker has been described as ‘world class’ after showing consistency in the last few seasons.

The Swedish international is emerging as one of Europe’s most coveted forwards following an explosive season in Portugal, and the Premier League champions now seems ready to make their move.

Initially, Arsenal appeared to have the upper hand, with Gyokeres reportedly informing Sporting’s hierarchy of his intent to join the Gunners and even refusing to train if a move was blocked.

However, Liverpool’s entry, following news that Nunez is on his way out, has elevated this into a three-way battle.

Gyokeres wants to leave Sporting this summer

Whether Liverpool are prepared to match Arsenal’s financial terms remains to be seen, though they are understood to be evaluating their resources following their notable summer transfers.

Arne Slot’s side have already signed Florian Wirtz and Jeremie Frimpong this summer and he aims to add a new striker to his squad.

Arsenal appear in pole position, partly due to Gyokeres’ stated preference but Liverpool’s fresh involvement, however, adds fire to the chase.

Both the Reds and the Gunners are also interested in a move for Newcastle United’s Anthony Gordon but for him, Liverpool have the edge over their Premier League rivals.

