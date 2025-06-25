Exclusive: Liverpool & Napoli €8m apart on Darwin Nunez transfer package

Darwin Nunez applauds the Liverpool fans (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Contacts between Napoli and Liverpool have taken place over the potential transfer for Reds striker Darwin Nunez, my sources have told me.

The Uruguay international is the clear first choice for Napoli as they target a new centre-forward this summer, with other targets currently on hold.

There has also been some pursuit of Udinese striker Lorenzo Lucca, but Napoli’s full focus is now on trying to reach an agreement with Liverpool over Nunez.

My understanding is that Napoli hope to pay something in the region of €40-42m for the former Benfica man, but Liverpool are seeking an additional €8m in both a fixed fee and in incentives and bonuses.

Non-stop Napoli talks over Darwin Nunez transfer

For now, there has not been a formal meeting, as the clubs have not yet felt a need for a summit, but initial contacts have been non-stop in the last few days.

Napoli will no doubt hope to reach a compromise with Liverpool soon, but it is not yet clear how much the Reds will be willing to lower their demands.

Nunez should be available, though, with the expectation long being that he would leave Anfield this summer.

The 26-year-old could be tempting for Napoli and other clubs, but he’s generally seen as having under-performed during his three years in England.

Darwin Nunez exit benefits all parties

Nunez leaving Liverpool surely makes sense now as it would allow him to play more regularly, and would allow LFC to rebuild their attack.

The Merseyside giants have done well to sign Florian Wirtz and tie Mohamed Salah down to a new contract, and it will be interesting to see what they can do next.

Deals for Wirtz and Jeremie Frimpong have been expensive, of course, which means there will surely need to be sales of players like Nunez.