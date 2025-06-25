Report: Man United “edging closer” to completing £60m transfer of “sensational” attacker

Bryan Mbeumo warming up for Brentford, plus Ruben Amorim (Photo by Ryan Pierse, David Ramos/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly edging closer to a full agreement with Brentford over the transfer of Cameroon international right winger Bryan Mbeumo.

The Red Devils look to be nearing a £60m deal for Mbeumo, who had a superb season in the Premier League in 2024/25, finishing with 20 goals and eight assists in all competitions.

According to talkSPORT’s Alex Crook, this deal is now edging closer to completion, with Mbeumo seeming set for a move to Old Trafford despite also being strongly linked as a top target for Tottenham by the Daily Mirror.

See below for Crook’s post on X as it looks like Mbeumo is now edging towards becoming a new Man Utd player…

Told #MUFC are edging closer to a full agreement with #BrentfordFC for Bryan Mbeumo. Talks are progressing positively on a package worth in excess of £60m after news of second bid exclusively broken on Monday night. More on @talkSPORT.com with @JacobsBen — Alex Crook ??? (@alex_crook) June 25, 2025

Mbeumo was one of the outstanding attacking players in Europe last season, and it makes sense that he’s now making this step up to a bigger club.

Can Bryan Mbeumo help turn things around for Manchester United?

Even if United are struggling at the moment, they remain a big enough name that a player like Mbeumo would surely always view them as a step up from Brentford.

The Bees have been terrific in their time in the Premier League, but are never likely to be more than a mid-table side.

United are not the force they once were, but getting the right players in could help them work their way back towards at least competing for a top four finish.

Mbeumo could have a big role to play as he looks like a clear upgrade on that right flank to flops like Antony.

This is another blow for Brentford after the departure of their manager Thomas Frank to Tottenham this summer.

Spurs, meanwhile, could be set to turn to Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze as an alternative to Mbeumo, according to TBR Sport, and that would be another fine signing to help Frank get off to the best possible start at his new club.

Mbeumo was advised against Man United…

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column recently, Stan Collymore said he could see Mbeumo being a “sensational” signing for someone like Arsenal as he urged him to choose a better option than Man United.

“Given the season that he has just had, he has earned the right to play European football in 2025-26. In most cases, going from Brentford to Man United is a big step up, but with Mbeumo, he can do so much better,” Collymore said.

“He’s been linked to Newcastle, but for me, I also think Aston Villa would be a really good fit. He would be working under a manager that would continue to get the best out of him, and he would be playing regularly in the Premier League and Europa League.

“Arsenal should also be all over him, as he would be a sensational addition to their attack.”