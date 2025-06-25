After Mbeumo: Man United leading the race for ‘one of the best’ players in his position

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Manchester United remain the leading contenders to secure the signature of Emiliano Martinez this summer, as speculation continues to mount over the goalkeeper’s future at Aston Villa.

The Argentine international has been linked with a move away from Villa Park for several months, and despite a lack of significant movement at his current club, his next destination appears increasingly likely to be Old Trafford, according to GiveMeSport.

Martinez, who played a pivotal role in Argentina’s 2022 World Cup triumph and has established himself as one of the top goalkeepers in the Premier League, is believed to be open to a new challenge.

Man United want to sign a new goalkeeper this summer

United, looking to reinforce their goalkeeping department amid uncertainty surrounding Andre Onana’s long-term role, have made Martinez one of their primary targets for the summer window.

The speculation around Martinez’s future intensified after a visibly emotional moment during Aston Villa’s final home match of the 2024/25 Premier League season against Tottenham.

The 32-year-old was seen in tears at full time, prompting assumptions that he may have been bidding farewell to the Villa faithful.

While no official statement has been made, reports suggest he is strongly considering a move, with Man United being his most likely destination.

Villa are reluctant to part ways with such an influential figure. However, they are also aware of the growing interest and may be forced to consider a substantial offer if the player pushes for an exit.

A transfer saga could unfold in the coming weeks, but for now, the Red Devils remain in pole position to land the Argentine star.

Martinez has been highly praised for his performances

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery has praised Martinez by calling him ‘one of the best’ goalkeepers in the world.

On the other hand, the Red Devils are making progress in their pursuit of Brentford attacker Bryan Mbeumo.

The deal appears close now which would be a major coup for Ruben Amorim’s side who have already secured the signing of Matheus Cunha from Wolves.

