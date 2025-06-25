Terms agreed: Arsenal edge closer to the signing of Premier League midfielder

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Arsenal have taken a significant step forward in their summer midfield revamp with the news that Christian Nørgaard has agreed personal terms with the club, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Brentford captain, who has become one of the Premier League’s most underrated performers in recent seasons, is now pushing for a move to the Emirates Stadium.

Nørgaard is keen on the transfer and has already communicated his intention to leave Brentford this summer.

Arsenal are understood to have been in talks with the player’s representatives for several weeks, and with a full agreement on personal terms now in place, the focus shifts entirely to the clubs finalising a fee.

Arsenal step up efforts to sign Nørgaard

Brentford have been informed of their player’s decision and are open to negotiating a deal, though they are holding out for a fee slightly above Arsenal’s opening offer.

The Gunners are believed to have made an initial bid close to €10 million, and while that was not accepted outright, both sides remain optimistic that a compromise will be reached soon.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has made midfield reinforcements a top priority this window, especially following the news that Thomas Partey is heading out of the club.

Nørgaard’s Premier League experience makes him a valuable short-term addition as Arsenal continue to build a squad capable of challenging for the Premier League title.

Gunners need more depth in the midfield

Bringing Nørgaard to North London would add much-needed depth and leadership to Arsenal’s midfield core.

With the player pushing for the move and Brentford already preparing for his potential departure, a transfer appears increasingly likely.

Should the two clubs finalise terms in the coming days, Arsenal could have their second major midfield signing after agreeing a deal for Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi.

Arsenal hold positive talks with ‘most gifted’ player as Mikel Arteta makes his move