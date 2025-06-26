“Bang out of order” – Man United star slammed over “disrespectful” transfer message

Alejandro Garnacho of Manchester United (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho has been heavily criticised by former Liverpool star Stan Collymore over his recent antics.

Garnacho was seen wearing an Aston Villa shirt in a picture on social media, with the name of his teammate Marcus Rashford on the back.

Rashford is still a Man Utd player, but spent the second half of last season on loan at Villa Park, while Garnacho has been linked with Unai Emery’s side as well.

CaughtOffside have been told about Villa’s Garnacho transfer interest, and Collymore slammed the Argentina international for this blatant and disrespectful transfer message.

Stan Collymore slams Alejandro Garnacho as “bang out of order”

Discussing Garnacho’s behaviour in his latest CaughtOffside column, Collymore did not hold back with his frank assessment of the player’s behaviour.

“Alejandro Garnacho knew what he was doing when he posted himself wearing an Aston Villa shirt. The optics look really bad, especially because it is a team that he could realistically sign for this summer,” Collymore said.

“In general, footballers wearing shirt of other teams is something that I do not like. I could never understand doing it, and in Garnacho’s case, it feels like he has done it as a way to get back at Man United, given that he is expected to leave. And it also comes across as a come-and-get-me plea to any clubs that could sign him.

“I think these sorts of situations could even be covered in the fine print of players’ contracts, that being any action that is seen as looking to force a move or attract interest while it is in effect. It could be seen as a breach of contract, but I can’t imagine Man United will take extreme measures like that because it could come across as petty.

“It’s simple for me: Garnacho was bang out of order for doing this. He’s a Man United player, and frankly, it’s disrespectful too. And the same goes for Marcus Rashford with his comments about wanting to play with Lamine Yamal – he’s basically making it known that he is desperate to join Barcelona.”

Garnacho’s Man United career surely over

Garnacho has shown some potential during his time at Old Trafford, but problems like this show he surely doesn’t have the attitude to represent the Red Devils.

It will be interesting to see which clubs feel willing to gamble on him, as it’s clear he won’t necessarily be the easiest personality to handle.

Charles Watts had his say on those Garnacho to Arsenal rumours doing the rounds in his exclusive column yesterday.

