“Bargain” – Arsenal praised for smart signing of “specialist” who’s proven in the PL

Arsenal have been praised for what now looks an imminent transfer deal for Brentford defensive midfielder Christian Norgaard.

The Denmark international looks to be on his way to the Emirates Stadium after things developed quickly yesterday.

David Ornstein reported for the Athletic that Arsenal were in the process of finalising the signing of Norgaard, and now Stan Collymore has had his say on the deal.

The pundit, speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest column, admits it’s not the most exciting signing in the world, but he can see Norgaard fitting in well.

Even if the 31-year-old won’t exactly be spectacular to watch, he’s proven in the Premier League as a defensive midfield specialist, and will do the job required to help the team.

Arsenal praised for Christian Norgaard transfer deal

On top of that, Collymore said it looked like a bargain bit of business for Arsenal.

“Christian Norgaard does a very, very similar job to what Partey does. He’s not fancy, but he’s going to sit in front of the defence, win the ball back before giving to players that will make things happen,” the former Liverpool and Nottingham Forest forward said.

“For £11m, it’s a bargain. He’s in London already, he’s a known quantity in terms of the league, and he fits the Arsenal player profile. I think if you’re squad building, a good specialist defensive midfield player is a must.

“Arsenal need someone to do the dirty work if Partey goes, and Norgaard will do that. I think it’s a very, very good solid signing. It’s boring, it doesn’t get everybody excited, but a really good solid signing. It’s also a big step up for him, and Brentford get an half-decent fee. In essence, everyone wins.”

Arsenal adding squad depth after injury-hit season

While there’s no doubt Arsenal need to add one or two star names to this squad, it’s also important to ensure they have squad depth next season.

Mikel Arteta’s side were unlucky with injuries in 2024/25 as Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Magalhaes all missed large chunks of the campaign at various points.

Arsenal fans will hope that someone like Norgaard coming in can afford them the chance to rest and rotate players a bit more often, or at least provide cover for the first names on the team sheet if they do pick up injuries or suspensions.