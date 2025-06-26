Report: Arsenal keen on 26-year-old Brazilian Berta wanted to sign at Atletico Madrid as well

Arsenal are considering a move for the Inter Milan defender Carlos Augusto during the summer window.

According to FCInterNews, Arsenal director Andrea Berta has been a long-term admirer of the player. He wanted to sign the player during his time at Atletico Madrid as well. However, he never managed to get the deal done back then. It seems that the Arsenal director has now reignited his interest in the Brazilian. 

The defender was linked with Newcastle United a few years ago.

Carlos Augusto would be a useful addition

Augusto can operate as a left-back as well as a wide player. He would be a quality acquisition for Arsenal, and he will help them in defence as well as attack. 

The player is likely to cost around €30 million this summer, and it will be interesting to see if Arsenal are prepared to pay up. They are one of the wealthiest clubs in English football, and they have the resources to get the deal done. They must add more quality and depth to the defensive unit this summer. 

Oleksandr Zinchenko is expected to move on, and Arsenal will need to replace him. It will be interesting to see if they can get a deal done for the Brazilian.

The Brazilian could be attracted to the move

Convincing him to join the club should not be too difficult for them. They are among the biggest clubs in the world, and any player will be attracted to the idea of playing for them. 

Arsenal have been pushing for the league title and the UEFA Champions League recently. The Brazilian will certainly hope to win major trophies with them if he ends up joining them. 

The reported asking price could seem quite reasonable for a player of his quality if he manages to adapt to English football quickly. It will be interesting to see if Arsenal follow up on their interest with an official proposal to get the deal done. 

