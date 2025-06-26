Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, celebrates his team's first goal scored. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Arsenal are working on a deal to sign the Chelsea attacker Noni Madueke during the summer transfer window.

According to a report from Italian publication TuttoMercatoWeb, Arsenal are looking to bring in a versatile attacker who can provide cover for Bukayo Saka and slot into multiple attacking roles. They have identified the Chelsea player as a potential option.

Talks are underway regarding the move

The report claims that the two clubs are currently working on a deal, and it will be interesting to see how the situation unfolds.

Madueke scored 11 goals for Chelsea last season, but he is not a key player for Enzo Maresca. He might not be a regular starter for them next season. It would make sense for him to move on.

Can Arsenal convince Noni Madueke?

It will be interesting to see if he’s willing to join Arsenal. He is unlikely to be a regular starter for them either. He is likely to be a backup option to Saka, but he could look to force his way into the starting lineup if Gabriel Martinelli continues to drop underwhelming performances. The Brazilian was not at his best last season, and his end product was quite mediocre.

Arsenal have signed the Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, according to Fabrizio Romano, and the goalkeeper has already completed his medical with them. It seems that they are now hoping to sign a second player from Chelsea this summer. It will be interesting to see if both clubs can finalise an agreement.

Chelsea need more quality and depth on the flanks as well. Selling Madueke might bring in the funds to strengthen their squad.

The Chelsea attacker is still only 23, and he could improve with coaching and experience. Arsenal might be able to bring out the best in him and help him develop further. Mikel Arteta has done well to groom talented young attackers at Arsenal, and he could play a role in the development of the English attacker.