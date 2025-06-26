Update: Arsenal still working on two exciting transfers as complicated situation revealed

Arsenal have discarded Benjamin Sesko as their top striker target (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Arsenal want to sign a new striker this summer, but the process has been far from straightforward for sporting director Andrea Berta. Alexander Isak has been discarded as an option due to Newcastle’s asking price, and their leading target has now changed for a second time.

It’s no secret that Arsenal have been very keen on signing Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig. Contracts with both player and club have been ongoing in recent weeks, but things are not going well. And as such, the north Londoners have decided to move on from the 22-year-old, who scored 21 goals last season across all competitions.

Arsenal enter into negotiations with Viktor Gyokeres

Sesko’s wage demands have been deemed as excessive by Arsenal, while Leipzig’s €90m valuation has also put them off. As a result, Buchi Laba has informed CaughtOffside that Arsenal are now targeting a deal for Viktor Gyokeres. Negotiations are already underway with the Sporting CP striker, whom The Gunners want to sign as soon as possible.

Latest on Arsenal’s striker search

Speaking to CaughtOffside, Laba said: “Arteta first option has always been Sesko for the last two years. He’s the main target but negotiations has been hard because Leipzig keeps asking for crazy money. Arsenal are trying to make the player push the club to reduce the money they’ve requested but he’s too loyal to club and won’t get involved. The player never requested outrageous wages or asked Arsenal for a release clause in his contract. He also has offers from top clubs in Europe.

“On Gyokeres: For the first time since May 2025, Arsenal reached out to his camp four days ago to ask about conditions to sign him. No bid was made but Arsenal are not putting all their eggs in the same basket.

“What’s clear is that Sesko is first choice while Gyokeres is the second choice for now. There are also talks about Victor Osimhen but Arsenal cannot afford his wages.”

Gyokeres is also wanted by Man United, but the 27-year-old is prioritising a move to the Emirates. Arsenal are hoping to see things move quickly, and with personal terms unlikely to be a problem, all that would be needed is a fee agreement with Sporting, who are rumoured to be asking for in excess of £60m.

Gyokeres finished second in the European Golden Boot race last season, having scored 39 goals in 33 league appearances for Sporting. Arsenal would be getting a proven goalscorer if he does join, and although he has never played in the Premier League, he has English football experience with Brighton, Swansea and Coventry.

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal can finalise a deal for Gyokeres in the coming weeks. Mikel Arteta will be desperate to have a new striker in the door for the start of pre-season, which will begin in the early stages of July.