Aston Villa could be in PSR trouble if they do not make £30m sale within days

Aston Villa find themselves in a financial bind as their accounting period draws to a close on June 30.

With the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) strictly capping club losses at £105 million over a rolling three-year window, Villa are scrambling to avoid breaching the limit.

According to Football Insider, the club must complete around £30 million worth of player sales within days or face a severe sanction, including the potential loss of league points.

Villa saw revenues rise from £217.7m in 2022–23 to a club-record £275.7m in 2023–24, while reducing losses from £119.6m to £85.4m.

Aston Villa face prospect of punishment due to their finances

However, with another financial loss poised for the current season and Champions League qualification slipping through their fingers, Monchi, the club’s head of football operations, is under intense pressure to sell before the deadline.

As per the report, three high-profile names are prime candidates to depart this week, helping Villa hit their financial target.

Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez tops the list and has been heavily linked with moves to Atlético Madrid and Manchester United. With a contract until 2029 and interest building, his exit could bring significant funds.

Youri Tielemans & Amadou Onana are expected to follow Martínez in being offered for sale, with potential interest from across Europe.

Villa have to sanction sales soon to avoid trouble

Without decisive action, Villa risk financial penalties or a points deduction, which could jeopardize their top-six aspirations.

Villa’s impressive run on the pitch has seen their wage-to-turnover ratio hit around 91%, the highest in the Premier League.

Despite PSR pressures, Monchi has stressed that Villa must still reinvest to maintain competitiveness. If star players are sold, funds will have to be pumped back in, though possibly later in the summer.

