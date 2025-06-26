Enzo Maresca, Manager of Chelsea, looks on prior to a Premier League match. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Chelsea are working to sign Jamie Gittens from Borussia Dortmund during the summer transfer window.

The 20-year-old is highly rated across Europe, and the Blues have held positive negotiations to get the deal done. According to Florian Plettenberg, the player will cost €65 million this summer, and the German club believes that several clubs are keen on securing his signature.

Can Chelsea get the deal done?

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea can get the deal across the line. They need more quality and depth in the attacking unit, and Gittens will add goals, creativity, and unpredictability to their attack.

The opportunity to join one of the biggest clubs in the world will be quite exciting for the player as well. Regular football at Chelsea could bring out the best in him and help him fulfil his world-class potential. He is regarded as one of the finest young players in European football right now.

Jamie Gittens would be a future asset

The €65 million asking price might seem quite expensive right now, but the player has the potential to justify the investment in future. He could establish himself as an important player for Chelsea.

It will be interesting to see if any other club decides to come in with an offer for the attacker. Chelsea should look to move quickly in order to get the deal done. They must improve their squad now that they have secured Champions League qualification for the next season. They need better players in order to do well in the European competition.

They will need more depth as well, in order to do well in multiple competitions next year.

The 20-year-old Englishman scored 12 goals last season. He picked up five assists as well. His numbers could improve when he is playing in a better team alongside quality players.