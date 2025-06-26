Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, arrives at the stadium prior to a Premier League match. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

RB Salzburg attacker Dorgeles Nene has been linked with a move away from the club, and the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham are keen on him.

The player has now revealed in an interview via AfricaFoot that he is not closing doors to any potential move. He also believes that it is natural for top clubs to be keen on him after the kind of season he had.

“I’m coming off an interesting season, and that’s bound to attract interest from other clubs. But for now, I’m staying focused on competing with my club since I’m still under contract. So I’m letting my agents take care of my contract situation, but I’m not closing any doors.”

He was quite impressive for the Austrian outfit, and it will be interesting to see if the English clubs decide to make a move for him.

Arsenal and Tottenham could use Dorgeles Nene

They need more depth and quality on the flanks, and the 22-year-old will add goals, creativity, and unpredictability. He has the tools to develop into a quality player, and the two clubs could nurture him into a star.

The opportunity to move to the Premier League can be quite exciting for the young attacker, and he will look to prove himself in the English top flight. Both clubs will be able to offer him UEFA Champions League football, and that makes them an attractive destination this summer.

Report: Arsenal keen on 26-year-old Brazilian Berta wanted to sign at Atletico Madrid as well

Can the two clubs negotiate a reasonable deal?

It will be interesting to see which of the two clubs is willing to pay the asking price for the player. The report claims that the attacker has a contract with the Austrian club until 2028. It is fair to assume that he is likely to cost a substantial amount of money. RB Salzburg will not want to lose him for a knockdown price. It remains to be seen whether Tottenham or Arsenal come forward with a lucrative proposal in the coming weeks.

The player scored 15 goals last season, and he picked up nine assists. He is likely to improve with coaching and experience. His number could improve in a better team alongside quality players.