Today will be crucial: Chelsea “getting closer” to potential £55m transfer

Chelsea could be set to sign Jamie Gittens (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly getting closer to the potential £55m transfer of Borussia Dortmund left winger Jamie Gittens.

The Blues are holding further direct talks over signing the 20-year-old Englishman, with updates coming in this morning from both Fabrizio Romano on his official page on X, as well as from Simon Phillips via Substack.

Crucial day for Jamie Gittens transfer

Phillips expects today to be a crucial day in the Gittens transfer saga, with Chelsea apparently quietly confident about winning the race for his signature despite Bayern Munich seemingly still lurking in the background.

Meanwhile, Romano posted the following as he provided his latest info on Gittens’ potential move to Stamford Bridge…

?? Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund have been in direct contact again in the recent hours for Jamie Bynoe-Gittens. The agreement is getting closer as talks continue in the US. pic.twitter.com/LNV1J0gzlJ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 26, 2025

Phillips also claims Dortmund want £55m in total for Gittens, so it remains to be seen if a compromise can be struck there.

Gittens looks like an exciting signing for Chelsea if it goes through, as the west London giants continue their policy of recruiting the top young players from around the world.

How Jamie Gittens can strengthen Chelsea

Gittens has good pace, skill and an eye for goal from out wide, so it’s easy to see why Chelsea are pursuing him so strongly.

There’s also major uncertainty around Mykhailo Mudryk after he was handed a potential four-year ban over doping allegations, as reported by BBC Sport.

Meanwhile, the departure of Jadon Sancho also leaves a gap to be filled on that left-hand side of the CFC attack.

Gittens looks ready to come in and make a starting place his own, having shown tremendous potential during his time at Dortmund.

Of course, Chelsea will also be a big step up for Gittens, with Enzo Maresca surely under pressure to improve on last season.

The Blues got back into the top four and won the Europa Conference League, but fans of the club will be expecting a proper title challenge, as well as more prestigious trophies.