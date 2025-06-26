Jorrel Hato player profile: Who is the “special” Dutch wonderkid being eyed by Arsenal & Chelsea?

Jorrel Hato in action for Ajax (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

Jorrel Hato is a name we can probably expect to hear a lot more about in years to come, with the versatile young Ajax defender establishing himself as an elite talent with a big future in the game.

The 19-year-old, who can play centre-back or left-back to a high standard, is the subject of some growing transfer speculation at the moment, so read on for our player profile to get clued up about precisely who he is and what all the hype’s about!

Who is Jorrel Hato? Background and early career

With Hato not set to turn 20 until next March, it seems a bit silly to be talking about his early career, as he’s still in it!

But for one so young, Hato has already played 111 senior games for Ajax, while he also has six caps for the senior Dutch national team.

Hato started out in the academy of Sparta Rotterdam between 2013 and 2018 before being snapped up by Ajax, who are famous for producing some of the best young players in world football.

After four years in the Ajax academy, Hato made his first-team debut in 2022, playing a total of 15 times in the 2022/23 season.

He’s since played 96 games in all competitions, scoring four goals, while he also picked up six assists last season.

Best position and playing style

Hato is an intelligent player who times his challenges well and is great at ball-carrying as he comes forward from the back.

The teenager is also a real leader, showing maturity beyond his years, having already captained Ajax – the youngest player to do so in the club’s history.

Naturally left-footed and good on the ball, Hato perhaps looks most ideally suited to playing at left-back, but it’s a tough one to call.

Timber + Hato in the same defence? Ajax-trained IQ. Arsenal-bred aggression. We defend together. We cook together. pic.twitter.com/6X7rNqLkHy — Slxt (@afcslxt) June 26, 2025

Hato played more often as a central defender in 2023/24 before switching over to the left-hand side more often in 2024/25. You’d be hard pushed to pick which of these two seasons was more impressive, so complete is he as a player.

Similarly to Jurrien Timber, who has played on the right, left, and centre of defence in his career so far, Hato simply doesn’t have a best position, which is all part of the Ajax way, with the famous Dutch ‘total football’ approach meaning many of their players are comfortable in a variety of roles.

Hato transfer situation in summer 2025

Described as “special” by his former manager (as per Goal) John van ‘t Schip, Hato will surely be very difficult for Ajax to keep hold of for much longer.

The Eredivisie giants have so often seen their best talents poached by Europe’s elite in decades gone by, and Hato looks highly likely to be the next.

Sources have recently told CaughtOffside about strong interest from Chelsea and Arsenal in Hato, though it’s not yet clear if there’s a front-runner or not.

Meanwhile, the Athletic have also claimed Liverpool have an interest in Hato, so there seems a decent chance we could see him heading to the Premier League soon.

Fabrizio Romano also reported on Arsenal’s interest in Hato a year ago, and again suggested a summer move would be likely for him a few months ago.