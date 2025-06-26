Fabrizio Romano confirms star has completed Arsenal medical

Kepa Arrizabalaga celebrates with his Real Madrid teammates (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Arsenal are edging closer to finalising the transfer of Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga in a £5m deal, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Posting on his official account on X, formerly Twitter, Romano stated that Kepa had completed his medical with Arsenal.

See below for details as it now looks like the Spanish shot-stopper is edging closer to completing this move, with just some formal steps to follow, according to Romano…

???? Kepa has completed his medical at Arsenal on Wednesday and formal steps will now follow. £5m release clause already activated. pic.twitter.com/nvY3BOdiln — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 26, 2025

Kepa looks like a smart signing for Arsenal, with the Gunners in need of an experienced and solid backup behind first choice ‘keeper David Raya.

Although things didn’t quite work out for Kepa at Chelsea, he impressed on loan at Bournemouth last season, and also previously earned himself a Champions League winners’ medal whilst on loan at Real Madrid.

Arsenal’s goalkeepers under Mikel Arteta

Arsenal have had a lot of goalkeepers under current manager Mikel Arteta, with Bernd Leno being the first choice when he first took over from Unai Emery.

Leno’s injury then meant Emiliano Martinez had the chance to play regularly, and he impressed a great deal in Arsenal’s FA Cup-winning run in Arteta’s first few months in charge.

However, Martinez then left and Leno became number one again, though Arsenal brought in Mathew Ryan on loan as a backup.

Aaron Ramsdale then joined in the summer of 2021 and quickly became the new first choice, with Leno dropped to the bench before moving to Fulham.

Matt Turner then joined to be backup to Ramsdale, but just a year later Raya joined on an initial loan that always seemed likely to be made permanent, which it was.

That led to Ramsdale leaving, with Neto then joining on loan from Bournemouth for one season, taking his place as backup to Raya.

Now Kepa is coming in to take that role in yet another change of goalkeeper for Arteta.