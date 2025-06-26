Leed United get major boost to sign playmaker looking to play in the Premier League

(Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Leeds United are looking for a new attacking midfielder in the summer transfer window.

Having won promotion to the Premier League, the Whites are looking to add firepower to their squad to deal with the challenges of top flight football.

Although they already have Brenden Aaronson in that position, his performances were inconsistent last season and in the second half of the season, he failed to impress.

Middlesbrough star Finn Azaz has been linked with a move to Elland Road this summer and the midfielder has spoken of his desire to play in the Premier League.

Leeds United target has ambitions to play in Premier League

The Whites have still not made a move for him but his latest comments would encourage them to step up their pursuit of the midfielder who wants to play Premier League football.

“I’ve got a contract with Boro of course, my focus is on pre-season at the moment. “I’m really happy at my club. I’ve had a great year. I’ve got a lot of respect for everyone at the club and it’s been amazing for me.” he said speaking to the Irish Sun.

“I had a great season personally so obviously I want to keep developing and my ambition is to play at the highest level. Whether that be the Premier League or going abroad, I want to play at the highest level.

“I’m fully aware that there’s a lot of Premier League players in the Irish team and I’m looking at the World Cup qualifiers and the World Cup next summer,” he added.

Farke is looking for a new attacking midfielder

Manager Daniel Farke is keeping his options open at the moment as he navigates the transfer market for new additions to his squad.

Aston Villa midfielder Emiliano Buendia is one of the names being targeted by Farke this summer.

The midfielder is no longer a part of Unai Emery’s future plans at Villa Park and his past experience with Farke could open the door for a move to Elland Road this summer.

Leeds are looking not to repeat the same mistake they made last time in the Premier League when their squad lacked depth and that ultimately became the reason behind their relegation.

