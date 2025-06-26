Liverpool fans show their support with flags and banners prior to a Premier League match. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Liverpool are interested in signing the Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi during the summer window, and they are closing in on his capture.

According to a report via DaveOCKop, Liverpool are close to signing the 24-year-old England international defender. He will be a free agent next summer, and he has decided to leave Crystal Palace. He wants to play for a big club, and Liverpool are hoping to secure his signature.

Liverpool need Marc Guehi

Jarell Quansah will leave the club and join Liverpool this summer, and it seems that Guehi will be his replacement. Liverpool needed another reliable central defender, and the 24-year-old should prove to be a quality addition.

Joe Gomez has struggled with persistent injury problems, and Ibrahima Konate has been linked with an exit. The French international has not signed an extension with the club, and he will be a free agent next summer.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool can negotiate a reasonable deal for the Crystal Palace defender. His contract situation will certainly give them a position of power when it comes to negotiations.

Liverpool move would be ideal

The defender has proven his quality in the Premier League, and he will look to compete at a higher level. The move to Liverpool could be ideal for him. They are the Premier League champions, and they could provide him with the opportunity to fight for major trophies.

He has been linked with other English clubs as well, but it seems that the player is keen on a move to Anfield. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops over the next few weeks.

Liverpool have already signed Jeremie Frimpong, Florian Wirtz and Milos Kerkez. The Kerkez deal was announced earlier today.