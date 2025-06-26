“Let him go” – Former Liverpool star would sell this key player for Slot, two replacements suggested

Arne Slot and Stan Collymore (Photo by Shaun Botterill, Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Former Liverpool star Stan Collymore has suggested the Reds could sell a key player in the form of Ibrahima Konate without it hurting too much.

CaughtOffside have reported that Konate has rejected Liverpool’s latest offer of a new contract, sparking interest from Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

Most Liverpool fans will surely be concerned by this news, but Collymore believes the Merseyside giants should be prepared to let Konate go.

The pundit, writing in his latest exclusive CaughtOffside column, has made it clear he feels Liverpool could replace Konate with someone like Marc Guehi or Ezri Konsa.

No need for Liverpool to fear losing Ibrahima Konate, says ex-Red

Discussing the Konate situation, Collymore said: “Ibrahima Konate is not what Virgil van Dijk or Mohamed Salah are to Liverpool in terms of importance. If they were to lose him, it would pinch a little bit. But that’s all it would do.

“I think there are better defenders around the world that Liverpool could unearth and will unearth. And if Konate doesn’t want to sign and commit to what is a very healthy Liverpool wage structure, then let him go.

“Would Guehi be a like-for-like replacement? No. But the beauty with Guehi is that he comes in and he is a versatile option across the defence. And he’s also very much a player that is a very good club man. He’s going to be a solid 7/10 and play plenty of games all through the season. But I am surprised that a team like Liverpool aren’t looking at Ezri Konsa in this situation, given Aston Villa’s PSR woes.”

Liverpool have made a strong start to the summer

While it was a blow to lose Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid, there’s no doubt Liverpool have made a strong start to the summer.

The Premier League champions have already confirmed the arrivals of Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez, and we’re not even in July yet.

Still, there’s no doubt that losing Konate would be a blow, and LFC should really be doing their best to ensure they can get him to sign a new deal.