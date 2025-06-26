Mohamed Salah of Liverpool in the team huddle before the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Newcastle. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are looking to improve their attacking unit this summer, and they are keeping tabs on Viktor Gyokeres and Benjamin Sesko.

According to Graeme Bailey on TBR Football, Liverpool are yet to make concrete moves for the two players, but they are keeping tabs on them. It remains to be seen whether they decide to make an offer to sign either player.

He said: “Liverpool are aware of him (Gyokeres) for sure, but he hasn’t really come up in recruitment conversations much. “I wouldn’t say for certain that they are not in the mix. They (Liverpool) have briefed to say they know the striker market, so I think that tells us they are keeping tabs on it, like with Sesko too.”

Reds could use Gyokeres or Sesko

It is no secret that Liverpool need a reliable finisher. They struggled to score goals last season, especially with Darwin Nunez, not living up to expectations. The South American is expected to be sold this summer, and he has been linked with Napoli.

Liverpool must look to replace him adequately, and signing Gyokeres or Sesko would be a wise decision. Both players have been outstanding for their respective clubs. Gyokeres scored 54 goals for Sporting CP last season, and Sesko chipped in with 21 goals for RB Leipzig.

There is no doubt that they could be upgrades on Nunez next season. It remains to be seen how the situation develops. Both players are likely to cost a substantial amount of money. They are among the best strikers in European football right now.

Can Liverpool afford another big-money signing?

Liverpool have already broken their transfer record for Florian Wirtz. It remains to be seen whether they can pay a premium for a striker now.

They must improve their attacking unit this summer if they want to retain their Premier League crown and do well in the Champions League as well. They were overly reliant on Mohamed Salah last season.

Gyokeres and Sesko will want to compete at the highest level, and the opportunity to join the Premier League champions will be hard to turn down for them. They will certainly hope that Liverpool can agree on a deal if the interest is concrete.