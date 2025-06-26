Arne Slot, Manger of Liverpool, kicks the ball towards Luis Diaz of Liverpool. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool attacker Luis Diaz has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months, and it appears that he is angry with the club.

According to journalist Pipe Sierra, Diaz and his agents believe that Liverpool have gone back on their word regarding a potential transfer this summer, as well as a new contract. The player now wants a better deal to stay at the club. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

Will the player move on?

There is no doubt that the Colombian is a key player for the club, and he scored 17 goals for them last season. Losing him would be a blow for Liverpool. They are already lacking in depth in the attacking unit, and the South American is now unhappy with the situation at the club. He has been linked with top clubs in recent months. It will be interesting to see if Liverpool decides to accept his demands and offer him a lucrative contract.

They managed to win the Premier League title last season, and they look to defend their domestic crown. They need quality players to compete with elite clubs next season. They should look to hold onto their best players as well.

Liverpool must keep Luis Diaz

There is no doubt that the 28-year-old is one of their best players. Liverpool should do everything in their power to convince the player to stay. There is no doubt that he is one of the best attackers in European football right now, and there will be no shortage of clubs hoping to sign him if he is made available.

Liverpool has been overly dependent on Diaz and Mohamed Salah on the flanks. Players like Federico Chiesa and Diogo Jota have been underwhelming. If Diaz ends up leaving, Liverpool might need to bring in multiple attacking reinforcements.