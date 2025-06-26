26-year-old becomes Man United transfer target but saga remains complicated for two reasons

Andriy Lunin and Christopher Nkunku (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Manchester United have reportedly been among the clubs to check on the situation of Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin this summer, according to Football Espana.

The Red Devils are on the hunt for an upgrade on Andre Onana, with Alfredo Pedulla reporting for CaughtOffside about their interest in Marco Carnesecchi earlier this week.

Still, it seems Lunin is another option under consideration, though the deal looks like a potentially complicated one for two main reasons.

Football Espana state that Lunin is also on the radar of Aston Villa, so they could be among the names to provide competition for his signature.

Andriy Lunin would prefer to stay at Real Madrid

Perhaps more importantly, though, Lunin would also prefer to stay at Real Madrid, with Football Espana reporting that he could reject offers to move away from the Bernabeu this summer.

It remains to be seen if Man Utd can still convince the 26-year-old to join, but this perhaps doesn’t need to be a priority for them as they also have other targets.

It’s noted in the report that Villa’s interest in Lunin comes as Emiliano Martinez could be on his way out of the club amid links with MUFC.

Time for United to replace Andre Onana?

This is an important summer for United after a disastrous 2024/25 season, and replacing Onana in goal surely has to be one of their main priorities.

There are numerous areas of weakness in Ruben Amorim’s squad, but there’s also no doubt that Onana has majorly let them down too many times now.

The Cameroon international has only been at the club for two seasons, but it became clear quite quickly that he looked out of his depth.

Lunin could have been a fine option for United, so it will be interesting to see if it becomes more of a possibility at some stage later in the window.