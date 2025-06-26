(Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

There is a desperate need of a new striker at Manchester United after their poor attacking returns last season.

The Red Devils finished last season with a negative goal difference in the Premier League.

They struggled for goals due to the inconsistent performances of both Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee.

Amorin has realised that his squad needs attacking additions this summer and he has made early moves to address that issue.

The Premier League giants have already secured the signing of Matheus Cunha from Wolves while a move for Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo is edging closer.

Man United are interested in Ollie Watkins

Their transfer business is not going to stop there with Man United also looking for a proper number nine to lead their attack next season.

While Cunha is a playmaker who is best suited to a position behind the striker and Mbeumo is a wide attacker, they need a player who can lead their attack next season.

Man United are stepping up interest in Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins, according to Fichajes.

Watkins has been a model of consistency for Aston Villa, scoring 17 goals and providing 14 assists across all competitions during the 2024/25 campaign.

He is already accustomed to Premier League demands and would be expected to integrate quickly with United’s revamped squad.

Watkins has experience at the top level, having played for Villa for a long time while also representing England at Euro 2024 and impressing on international duty.

Aston Villa may be open to selling due to their looming Profit & Sustainability Rule concerns, strengthening United’s position.

Ruben Amorim wants a new striker to lead his attack

The Red Devils were earlier interested in a move for Liam Delap but the English striker joined Chelsea from Ipswich Town.

Watkins embodies the qualities United have lacked: a striker with proven Premier League credentials, clinical finishing, smart positional awareness, and an unmatched work ethic.

His composure in high-pressure situations, combined with his knack for linking play and delivering in the final third, makes him a well-rounded forward capable of transforming United’s attack.

Watkins has described himself as a ‘fighter’ in an interview, talking about his hard work in his career and how he rose up the ranks from lower leagues.

