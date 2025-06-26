Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, looks on as he speaks to the media. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United are looking to replace Andre Onana as the first-choice goalkeeper at the club, and they have identified Marco Carnesecchi as his replacement.

The Cameroon International has been quite poor since joining Manchester United, and they need an upgrade. Signing the 24-year-old Italian could prove to be a wise decision. However, a report via SportWitness claims that he will cost around €50 million, and the valuation is scaring the English club away.

Will Man United move on?

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United decide to move on to other targets now. Signing a quality goalkeeper should be a priority for them. They were quite vulnerable in that department last season. If they want to fight for major trophies, they will have to address that weakness.

Carnesecchi has done quite well for Atalanta, and he has the quality to succeed in English football as well. He will look to establish himself as a key player for Manchester United. The opportunity to join one of the biggest clubs in the world will be hard for him. He will certainly hope that the two clubs can work out an agreement.

Marco Carnesecchi could be a superb investment

Meanwhile, the Italian goalkeeper is still relatively young, and he will improve with coaching and experience. He could prove to be a player worth €50 million in future. It remains to be seen whether Manchester United are prepared to invest in him now.

Apart from a quality goalkeeper, they should look to bring in quality attacking players as well. They looked quite toothless going forward. They have already signed Matheus Cunha, and they should invest in another wide player and a centre forward now.

Manchester United failed to secure European qualification for the next season, and they finished in the bottom half of the table. They will be desperate to bounce back strongly.