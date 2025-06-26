Eddie Howe in the Newcastle dugout (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United have stepped up their pursuit of the Brighton attacker Joao Pedro, and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done.

According to a report from GMS, they could submit an official offer to sign the player. Influential figures at Newcastle have already entered into discussions regarding a potential move.

Newcastle need attacking depth

Newcastle wanted to sign Anthony Elanga from Nottingham Forest, and they have had an offer rejected for him. It seems that they are now looking at alternatives. The Brazilian has been identified as an alternative to Elanga. It will be interesting to see if Newcastle can secure an agreement to sign the Brazilian. He is reportedly valued at around £60 million. The player scored 10 goals last season and picked up seven assists.

Newcastle need more quality and depth in the attacking unit, and the South American should prove to be an excellent addition. Further, he has already shown his ability in the top flight. He could improve further with coaching and experience. He has all the attributes to develop into a top-class player. Even if Newcastle have to pay a premium for him now, he could end up justifying the investment in the long term.

Joao Pedro is a man in demand

Pedro has been linked with other English clubs as well. Liverpool have him on their radar. The Premier League champions could use more depth in the attacking unit. It remains to be seen whether they decide to make an offer for the 23-year-old. Whoever ends up signing him could have a future star on their hands.

Darwin Nunez failed to score goals consistently last season, and Liverpool need to replace him. The Brazilian could prove to be a useful alternative.

Newcastle have been overly reliant on Alexander Isak for goals in the final third. He needs more support in the attack, and signing the Brazilian would be ideal.